Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day moving average is $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.21 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

