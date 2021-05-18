Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 221,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

