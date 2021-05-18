Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSM stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

