Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.