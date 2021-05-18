Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $196,001.83 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

