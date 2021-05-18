BitRewards Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $104,914.89 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

