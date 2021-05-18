BitRewards (BIT) Achieves Market Cap of $74,185.30

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One BitRewards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $74,185.30 and $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

