BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $240.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.15 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.