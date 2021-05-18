Bilfinger’s (GBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of GBF opened at €27.08 ($31.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 1 year high of €33.24 ($39.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.