BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

GE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,475,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

