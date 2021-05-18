BigSur Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $229.31. 64,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

