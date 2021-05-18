BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 366.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.78. 315,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

