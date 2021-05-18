BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of BIGC opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

