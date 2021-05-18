Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

