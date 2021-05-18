BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

