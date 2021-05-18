Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

