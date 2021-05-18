Berenberg Bank Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 257

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday.
Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.42). 866,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The stock has a market cap of £655 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.91.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
