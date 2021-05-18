Bela (BELA) Trading Down 48.6% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 69.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Bela has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $84,828.98 and $25.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

