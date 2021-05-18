BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BeiGene by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.67. The stock had a trading volume of 133,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

