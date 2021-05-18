Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.