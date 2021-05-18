Beaxy Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $671.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

