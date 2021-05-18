BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,030,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,051,000.

Shares of MAAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

