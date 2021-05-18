BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

ALXN traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 7,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

