BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $553,000 Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of GPACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

