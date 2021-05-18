BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 319,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRHM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Analysts anticipate that CRH Medical Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.