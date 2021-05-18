BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 38,883 Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

FLY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,605. Fly Leasing Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $515.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLY. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

