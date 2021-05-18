BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 104,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.49.

Glu Mobile stock remained flat at $$12.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.