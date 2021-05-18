BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBTV. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

BBTV stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

