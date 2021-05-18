Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

