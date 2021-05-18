Barclays Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $100.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

