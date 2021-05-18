Barclays Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €60.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.93 ($79.92).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.