Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.27 ($20.32) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.41. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

