Bank of America Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Neutral

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

