Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.94

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 276345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $365.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.