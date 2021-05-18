Bank of America Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.