Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 293,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 276,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,474,578. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

