Bancroft Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,918.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

