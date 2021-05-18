Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNDSY. Banco Sabadell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

