Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

BBVA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,839. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

