Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

