B. Riley Weighs in on CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 54.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

