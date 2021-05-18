B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after acquiring an additional 244,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.