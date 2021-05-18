B. Riley Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.
Celsius stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
