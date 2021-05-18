B. Riley Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.