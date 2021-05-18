Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 33,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

