AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.52 on Monday. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a PE ratio of -317.23 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

