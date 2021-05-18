AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.52 on Monday. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a PE ratio of -317.23 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

