Avion Wealth Sells 458 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avion Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $443.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

