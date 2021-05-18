Avion Wealth Sells 317,127 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,127 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

