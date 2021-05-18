Avion Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

