Avion Wealth Buys 14,325 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

